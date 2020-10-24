HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Sells $2,635,000.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,635,000.00.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.49, for a total transaction of $2,392,665.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $2,422,330.00.

HubSpot stock opened at $315.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.83 and a 12-month high of $330.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.67 and its 200 day moving average is $231.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of -188.98 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. Jyske Bank boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $290.00 to $332.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $160.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 13.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,943 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 148,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 923.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $2,382,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

