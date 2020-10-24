Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) PT Lowered to C$4.00

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price objective on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price objective on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a C$4.00 price objective on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.09.

Get Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE HSE opened at C$3.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.14. Husky Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.21 and a 1-year high of C$10.80. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of -0.77.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.55) by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.79 billion. Analysts anticipate that Husky Energy Inc. will post -0.2171974 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.