Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HUSKF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Husky Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Tudor Pickering reissued a neutral rating on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Husky Energy from $3.80 to $4.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HUSKF opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. Husky Energy has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

