ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ICC stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. ICC has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. ICC had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ICC stock. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,719 shares during the period. ICC comprises 0.5% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 1.29% of ICC worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICC Company Profile

ICC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets products through a network of 176 independent agents in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

