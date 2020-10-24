ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICL Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

ICL stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. ICL Group had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in ICL Group by 85.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in ICL Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the third quarter worth about $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ICL Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

