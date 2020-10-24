Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.35-6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75-2.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.72 billion.Icon also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.35-6.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Icon from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Icon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BofA Securities downgraded Icon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Icon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.00.

ICLR stock opened at $194.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.90. Icon has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $215.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Icon will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

