ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to post $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. ICU Medical reported earnings per share of $1.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.41. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICUI shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $199.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.17, for a total value of $2,267,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,316,362.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total value of $56,014.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,976.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,070 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in ICU Medical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical stock opened at $192.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 0.67. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $155.71 and a 12-month high of $236.51.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

