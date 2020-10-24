IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $357.40.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $429.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $431.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $385.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.45.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total transaction of $31,728,884.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,126,542.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.08, for a total value of $420,046.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,936.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,316 shares of company stock valued at $46,594,823. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 27.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 115,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,866,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $5,552,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

