ILCOIN (ILC) Reaches Market Cap of $6.96 Million

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. One ILCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. In the last week, ILCOIN has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. ILCOIN has a market cap of $6.96 million and $163,997.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ILCOIN

ILCOIN (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2016. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,523,001,407 coins and its circulating supply is 569,304,987 coins. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ILCOIN

ILCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, C-CEX, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, FreiExchange, IDAX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

