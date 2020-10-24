Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IMO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$23.88.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$17.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -681.15. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$10.27 and a twelve month high of C$35.80.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.93) by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 0.7486741 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -3,384.62%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

