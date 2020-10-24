Independent Research Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) a €6.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LHA. HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a report on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.85 ($6.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.52 ($7.67).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) alerts:

ETR:LHA opened at €8.49 ($9.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 12-month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12-month high of €17.95 ($21.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is €8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.53.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.