INLOCK Hits Market Cap of $3.63 Million (ILK)

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. INLOCK has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $7,058.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INLOCK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, INLOCK has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

INLOCK Token Profile

INLOCK is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,256,246,116 tokens. INLOCK’s official website is inlock.io . INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for INLOCK is inlock.io/blog

Buying and Selling INLOCK

INLOCK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INLOCK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INLOCK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INLOCK using one of the exchanges listed above.

