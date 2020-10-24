Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Receives $35.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on INZY. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Also, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner bought 187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00.

NASDAQ:INZY opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. Inozyme Pharma has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $31.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($7.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($6.16). Research analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

