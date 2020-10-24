Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Receives $35.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

INZY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities began coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of INZY opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55. Inozyme Pharma has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $31.65.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($7.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($6.16). Analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Also, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner purchased 187,500 shares of Inozyme Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

