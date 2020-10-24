Insider Buying: Dreadnought Resources Limited (DRE.AX) (ASX:DRE) Insider Acquires A$100,000.00 in Stock

Dreadnought Resources Limited (DRE.AX) (ASX:DRE) insider Paul Chapman acquired 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,000.00 ($71,428.57).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.01.
About Dreadnought Resources Limited (DRE.AX)
