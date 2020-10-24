Insider Buying: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Major Shareholder Purchases $63,361.86 in Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi bought 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.34 per share, with a total value of $63,361.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

On Thursday, July 23rd, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi acquired 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.53 per share, with a total value of $0.00.

On Sunday, July 26th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi acquired 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.23 per share, with a total value of $0.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 176 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $8,490.24.

On Thursday, October 8th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $0.00.

On Saturday, September 12th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi purchased 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.75 per share, with a total value of $0.00.

On Sunday, September 6th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $0.00.

On Saturday, September 26th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $0.00.

On Sunday, September 20th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi bought 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $0.00.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi bought 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $0.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi purchased 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.80 per share, with a total value of $0.00.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.76. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,175,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 551.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 182.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.