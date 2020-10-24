Insider Buying: PHSC Plc (LON:PHSC) Insider Purchases £32,500 in Stock

PHSC Plc (LON:PHSC) insider Stephen A. King purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £32,500 ($42,461.46).

PHSC stock opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.16) on Friday. PHSC Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and a P/E ratio of -125.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Get PHSC alerts:

PHSC (LON:PHSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported GBX (0.11) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 3.85%. PHSC’s payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

About PHSC

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PHSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHSC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.