Insider Buying: Sumo Group PLC (LON:SUMO) Insider Buys £17,920 in Stock

Sumo Group PLC (LON:SUMO) insider David Wilton purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £17,920 ($23,412.59).

Shares of Sumo Group stock opened at GBX 260 ($3.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 218.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 194.70. Sumo Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 121.54 ($1.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 273 ($3.57). The stock has a market cap of $366.54 million and a PE ratio of 39.39.

Get Sumo Group alerts:

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 2.11 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SUMO shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sumo Group from GBX 153 ($2.00) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 200 ($2.61).

Sumo Group Company Profile

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.