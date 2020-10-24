Insider Selling: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Major Shareholder Sells $1,295,000.74 in Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 18,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 687,938 shares in the company, valued at $47,584,671.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 23rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $693,500.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 7,086 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $490,563.78.

On Thursday, October 15th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 14,600 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $989,588.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,500 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $101,760.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $680,200.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 2,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $137,000.00.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,040 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $75,587.20.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Bancorporation National Zions sold 8,190 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $565,519.50.

On Thursday, August 27th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 6,098 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $417,225.16.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,549 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $108,522.94.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.16. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $88.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $59.62 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 20.92%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

