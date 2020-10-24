Insider Selling: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Director Sells C$423,300.00 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Director Keith Neumeyer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.11, for a total value of C$423,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,564,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,295,109.11.

TSE FR opened at C$14.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$5.30 and a twelve month high of C$19.41. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.66.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The mining company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$48.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$74.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.4223504 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark increased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

