Insider Selling: Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Sells $2,762,070.00 in Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 92,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,762,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 949,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,485,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IRDM opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $32.08. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,794,000 after acquiring an additional 113,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Iridium Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Iridium Communications by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth about $854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

