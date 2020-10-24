Insider Selling: Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Sells $2,762,070.00 in Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 92,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,762,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 949,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,485,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
IRDM opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $32.08. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.40.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,794,000 after acquiring an additional 113,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Iridium Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Iridium Communications by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth about $854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.
About Iridium Communications
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
