Insider Selling: Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Director Sells $984,237.00 in Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Director Katie May sold 3,700 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.01, for a total transaction of $984,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Katie May also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, Katie May sold 3,754 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $987,302.00.

STMP opened at $256.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.05. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $325.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STMP shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STMP. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 3,494.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

