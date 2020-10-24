Insider Selling: Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Director Sells $49,160.00 in Stock

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $49,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,267.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.59. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $818.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.67 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Steelcase by 93.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,030,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,488,000 after purchasing an additional 982,583 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 78.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,038,000 after purchasing an additional 656,892 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,512,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,951,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,336,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after buying an additional 395,469 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Benchmark cut Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

