Insider Selling: The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells $317,414.64 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $317,414.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Broz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Progressive alerts:

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of The Progressive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $310,896.48.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $94.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.59. The firm has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Argus downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Progressive during the third quarter worth $264,000. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 62.2% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH bought a new stake in The Progressive during the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in The Progressive during the third quarter worth $8,537,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.