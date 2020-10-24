Insider Selling: Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Sells $16,517,655.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total value of $16,517,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Jeff Lawson sold 22,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $6,187,500.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Jeff Lawson sold 27,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total transaction of $6,183,540.00.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $306.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.79 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $341.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price target on Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Twilio from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,172.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Twilio by 88.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

