Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ITRG. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from $5.30 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of ITRG opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04).

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County, southwestern Idaho.

