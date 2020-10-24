Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Truist

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective decreased by Truist from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Intel from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.97.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.53. The stock has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 68.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 31,437 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 19.9% in the second quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 228,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,621,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $216,701,000 after acquiring an additional 102,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.