Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IPPLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.68.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

OTCMKTS IPPLF opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $17.51.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.