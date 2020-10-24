Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a sell rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Interactive Brokers Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Compass Point downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Interactive Brokers Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.60.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.28.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $560,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 710,869 shares of company stock valued at $36,870,621. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

