Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $250,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,032 shares of company stock worth $9,688,097 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $98.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $106.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.77.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

