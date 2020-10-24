Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

IFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE IFS opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Intercorp Financial Services has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.42.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.26. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $344.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 48.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 80,622 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 515,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 24,442 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth $229,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 54.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after buying an additional 224,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 116.7% in the second quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 396,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after buying an additional 213,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

