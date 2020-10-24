Interzone (ITZ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Interzone has a total market capitalization of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Interzone coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,990.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $414.07 or 0.03187618 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.69 or 0.02099207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00445246 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.16 or 0.00978899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00009613 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00484342 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00042115 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Interzone

Interzone is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone . Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw . The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

