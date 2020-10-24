Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

ITCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.86.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 41,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $1,307,350.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $182,025.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,912 shares in the company, valued at $935,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 97.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 50,491 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 249.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 39,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

