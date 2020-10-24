Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Trading 16.5% Lower This Week

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market cap of $14.21 million and approximately $12,554.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000927 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00095982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00236121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00033789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.19 or 0.01294743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00139763 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,941,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,013,531 tokens. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

