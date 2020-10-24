Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

INVH stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.09, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.93.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 80,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $2,366,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,944.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 291,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,856 shares of company stock worth $5,759,990. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

