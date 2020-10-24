IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Mizuho

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on IQVIA from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.78.

Shares of IQV opened at $167.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. IQVIA has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $176.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.43 and a 200 day moving average of $148.82.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IQVIA will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman acquired 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.94 per share, with a total value of $1,599,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,154.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total value of $464,479,395.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,103,371 shares of company stock worth $494,977,443 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,564,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,917,680,000 after acquiring an additional 832,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $856,647,000 after buying an additional 149,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,893,000 after buying an additional 56,025 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,572,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,763,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,199,000 after buying an additional 379,176 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

