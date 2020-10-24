iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (CVD.TO) (CVD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 30th

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (CVD.TO) (TSE:CVD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (CVD.TO) stock opened at C$17.40 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common has a 52 week low of C$13.12 and a 52 week high of C$18.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.93.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (CVD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (CVD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.