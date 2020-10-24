iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 329,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,385 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.4% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.85.

