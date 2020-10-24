iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,712 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.96.

