iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $346.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

