ITV’s (ITV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
LON:ITV opened at GBX 74.74 ($0.98) on Tuesday. ITV has a 1 year low of GBX 50.06 ($0.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 165.90 ($2.17). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 67.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 9.97.
ITV (LON:ITV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The broadcaster reported GBX 2.90 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). As a group, analysts anticipate that ITV will post 1418.9998849 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ITV Company Profile
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
