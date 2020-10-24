James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on JRVR. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on James River Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised James River Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on James River Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.80.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.94 and a beta of 0.56. James River Group has a one year low of $25.34 and a one year high of $55.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.85 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

In other James River Group news, COO Robert Patrick Myron sold 65,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,327,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 340.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

