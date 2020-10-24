Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Truist

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.76.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $150.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $156.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $562.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,418,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,363 shares of company stock worth $1,142,374 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,440,957 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,056,000 after purchasing an additional 215,526 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,595,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,042,000 after buying an additional 94,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,344,000 after buying an additional 36,118 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 482,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,933,000 after purchasing an additional 89,984 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

