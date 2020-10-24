Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) a €64.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone S.A. (BN.PA) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €64.81 ($76.24).

Shares of EPA BN opened at €51.12 ($60.14) on Wednesday. Danone S.A. has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €55.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €58.60.

About Danone S.A. (BN.PA)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

