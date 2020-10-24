Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) a €64.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone S.A. (BN.PA) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €64.81 ($76.24).

Get Danone S.A. (BN.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA BN opened at €51.12 ($60.14) on Wednesday. Danone S.A. has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €55.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €58.60.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.