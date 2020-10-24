JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €77.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

BAYN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €74.81 ($88.01).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of BAYN stock opened at €42.43 ($49.91) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €50.95 and a 200-day moving average price of €58.17. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.