JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €92.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Vinci and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €88.88 ($104.56).

Shares of EPA DG opened at €72.84 ($85.69) on Wednesday. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($104.47). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €74.99 and a 200-day moving average of €77.93.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

