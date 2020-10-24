JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $104.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of CCK opened at $90.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Crown has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $93.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Crown will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Crown by 8,022.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown by 501.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 1,421.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.