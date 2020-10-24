JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target to $5,400.00

NVR (NYSE:NVR) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4,128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NVR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NVR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4,668.25.

NVR stock opened at $4,205.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4,137.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,568.48. NVR has a twelve month low of $2,043.01 and a twelve month high of $4,530.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $56.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR will post 223.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total transaction of $7,936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $1,487,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in NVR by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

