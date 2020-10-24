JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$497.00

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$483.00 to C$497.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CP. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$439.00 to C$451.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$485.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$420.00 to C$450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$422.00 to C$433.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$418.54.

TSE CP opened at C$413.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of C$252.00 and a one year high of C$432.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$403.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$361.64.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.5659715 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

