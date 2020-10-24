JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENGGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ENAGAS S A/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ENAGAS S A/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ENGGY opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $14.22.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

